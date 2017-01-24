Trump designates his inauguration date as 'National Day of Patriotic Devotion'

(Photo: EVAN VUCCI/AFP/Getty Images)

In one of his first moves as the leader of the free world, President Donald Trump has named a national day of patriotism.

According to a document published by the office of the Federal Register, Trump proclaimed his inauguration day, January 20, 2017, as National Day of Patriotic Devotion.

Trump made the declaration in order to "strengthen our bonds to each other and to our country -- and to renew the duties of Government to the people."

"A new national pride stirs the American soul and inspires the American heart. We are one people, united by a common destiny and a shared purpose," the proclamation said.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer first hinted at the decision last week in a tweet.

.@POTUS signing 3 things: Mattis waiver bill into law, formal nominations 2 Senate & proclamation for nat'l day of patriotism #Inauguration — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) January 20, 2017

Obama previously named his first inauguration date, January 20, 2009, as a "Day of Renewal and Reconciliation" while Bush declared his 2001 inauguration day as a "National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving."

