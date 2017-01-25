Trump expected to sign off on order for wall construction

President Trump is expected to fulfill a key campaign promise today, signing off on orders to begin building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

And now he wants to build on his campaign, declaring on twitter that today will focus on national security and "we will build the wall."

President Trump heads to the Department of Homeland Security this afternoon, to sign what's expected to be several executive orders on borders and immigration.

Including one to build a wall with Mexico.

The White House Chief of Staff has said he'll hold off on deporting 'dreamers' - children brought to this country illegally. "For today I still have protection from deportation. Today I still have a work permit, right. But we don't know if President Trump is going to sign this later on the week," said Ambar Pinto, Dreamer.

Mr. Trump insists that three million undocumented immigrants voted in the Presidential election. "He continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence that people have presented to him," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

But there is no evidence - and Republicans are frustrated. "I would urge the President to knock this off. This is going to erode his ability to govern this country if he does not stop it," said Senator Lindsey Graham, (R) South Carolina.

But Democrats want to work with the President on infrastructure projects to create jobs. "We're challenging him to join us even if his Republican colleagues in the House and Senate aren't for it," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D) New York.

Mr. Trump, also at odds with Chicago police, tweeting crime numbers they say are inflated.

