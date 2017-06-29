via AP

RALEIGH, N.C. - Lawyer to president Trump, Jay Sekulow, is facing scrutiny from North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein as well as the New York Attorney General following questionable revelations surrounding filings from a non-profit he led.

According to reports from The Washington Post as well as Bloomberg, millions of dollars donated to Jay Sekulow’s charities have ended up going to Sekulow’s family and their personal businesses.

Sekulow founded the Christian nonprofit CASE in 1988 and also serves as chief counsel for its sister organization, the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ).

AG Stein said in a statement on Thursday, "“The reports I’ve read are troubling. My office is looking into this matter.”

The New York AG echoed the same concerned sentiments.

According to the Washington Post, since 2000, the not-for-profit group and an affiliate have steered more than $60m to Sekulow, members of his family and businesses where they hold senior roles."

Additionally, Sekulow's nonprofits have made more than $25 million in payments for legal services to a law firm co-owned by Sekulow, the Constitutional Litigation and Advocacy Group, since 2000.

Jay Sekulow and the White House have yet to comment on the story or either of the statements from the state prosecutors.

