President Trump's supporters continue to stand behind him

FORT MILL, S.C. -- Eight months into his presidency, Donald Trump is on the verge of losing another round in Congress over repealing and replacing Obamacare.

The President has raised concerns among many with his tweets about North Korea and his comments about NFL players taking a knee has split football fans into two camps.

So what of Trump's base of support? The people who voted him into office.

In South Carolina, Trump easily defeated Hillary Clinton by a margin of almost 20 percent and talking to Trump supporters Tuesday, it is clear they remain nearly 100 percent behind him.

Supporter Ann Ray said, "I think he is doing fine despite the circumstances he has to put up with."

Lee Zelinski, another Trump supporter said, "I think he is doing a pretty good job. I have nothing to complain about."

There was one area where Trump supporters voiced some concern and that was primarily among people old enough to remember the Korean War.

"He is flippant," said Dan Hundley, referring to Trump's comments about North Korea's dictator where Trump refers to him as Rocket Man.

Said Hundley, "We've tried everything and nothing has worked. It does not need to go nuclear."

Ann Ray added, "I think he could curb his comments a little bit and he would be wise to do so and I hope his advisors are suggesting that."

Political Science Professor Scott Huffmon from Winthrop University said it is not surprising to him that Trump supporters are standing behind him.

"The folks that were adamantly in his corner before are going to stay there," Huffmon said. "These things are not going to pull them off. In fact, they are going to reinforce why they wanted Trump in the first place."

One woman who said she didn't vote for Trump or Hillary Clinton said she was happy now with Trump because the stock market was up.

