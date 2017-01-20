Close WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump's inauguration WCNC Breaking News WCNC 10:29 AM. EST January 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Watch live coverage from NBC News as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Copyright 2016 WCNC CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Mom killed, 4 kids injured in crash Lost engagement ring found Suspects in fatal boating crash avoids jail Mom charged in homicide of infant son Chuck Todd previews Trump inauguration Trump attends concert before today's ceremony Apparent heroin found in grocery store parking lot 2 dead after triple shooting More Stories Obamas welcome Trumps to White House while… Jan 20, 2017, 4:53 a.m. LIVE COVERAGE: The inauguration of Donald Trump Jan 20, 2017, 10:45 a.m. How to watch the Trump inauguration Jan 20, 2017, 7:54 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs