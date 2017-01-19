Woman says tweet about Trump assassination was a joke

(Getty Images/Screenshot)

DENVER - A woman’s public call out for the assassination of Donald Trump, which she says is just a joke, is not going over well on Twitter.

Tracy Pickerill, in Denver, wrote in a Tweet on Thursday that “somebody should assassinate him before tomorrow,” one day before the inauguration in Washington D.C.

“I honestly meant for it to be a joke. I know it may not be funny to a lot of people but to me, I’m just sitting here watching this, and I’m like, you got to be kidding me. This person is our president,” she said on a phone call to Next’s anchor Kyle Clark:

KC: Did it occur to you when you wrote that that it might be a crime?

TP: No, it didn’t to be honest. I feel stupid. I honestly didn’t know it was.

KC: You don’t talk about assassinating a president. That’s like a line you never cross.

TP: Yeah, you know, I’m just so mad he’s our president. The way he speaks to people, the way that he’s degraded President Obama. He’s unqualified… I’m just mad. I’m sorry. Hillary should be there. Not him.

A federal law enforcement official tells 9Wants to Know that Pickerell’s online rant does not, at this time, appear to be a prosecutable offense.

The source says the threat would need to be direct and intentional – a specific, credible threat to harm the president.

