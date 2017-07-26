York County residents may not be able to buy alcohol on Sundays
Some of you will soon have to decide if they want to keep buying beer and wine on Sundays. If passed through York County council, the "alcohol sales referendum" will be placed back on the ballot next year.
WCNC 9:39 PM. EDT July 26, 2017
