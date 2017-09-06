WCNC
Polk County FL Sheriff: Come to our hurricane shelter with a warrant? Go to jail

Mark Bergin, KTVB 5:00 PM. EDT September 06, 2017

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd issued a warning for sex offenders and predators seeking shelter with Hurricane Irma looming arrival.

Judd said law enforcement officers will check identifications at county shelters, according to tweets posted on Wednesday.

In the tweets, Judd said sex offenders would not be allowed at the shelters. He also stated sheriff’s deputies would escort anyone with a warrant to the Polk County Jail.

