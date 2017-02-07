Poll: Charlotte one of Top 20 cities in America

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A new study shows the Queen City is fit for a king.

U.S. News & World Report unveiled their list of 2017 Best Places to Live in America and Charlotte ranked 14.

According to TODAY, the list was formed after surveying thousands of individuals as well as taking into account several factors, including affordability, job prospects, best high schools/hospitals and quality of life. Data from the United States Census Bureau, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Labor Statistics to create the final ranking.

"The Best Places to Live ranking takes all of that into account - the metro areas that do well are the ones with strong job markets and high quality of life," said Kim Castro, executive editor at U.S. News in a statement.

Another North Carolina city ranked highly on the list. Raleigh came in at number seven.

Austin, Texas came in at number one with Denver, Colorado following. Houston, Texas bottomed out the list at number 20.

