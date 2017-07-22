Prison escapee captured more than 2,300 miles away

(Photo: Photo courtesy Ponchatoula Police Department)

PONCHATOULA, La. – A fugitive from Washington state is back behind bars after being arrested in Louisiana.

The Ponchatoula, Louisiana, Police Department said they arrested 30-year-old James Dean Duncan after getting calls he was out a convenience store harassing customers and acting suspiciously.

Police said when they checked him for warrants, they found Duncan was wanted by the Washington State Department of Corrections. Duncan was listed as an escapee and unregistered sex offender.

Police said Duncan has been arrested in seven other states.

"The City of Ponchatoula is not the place for criminals to hide," said Police Chief Bry Layrisson on a department social media post.

