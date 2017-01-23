Power outage leaves skiers stranded

(KOB) -- Several hundred skiers and snowboarders were left hanging Sunday during a power outage at New Mexico's Sandia Peak Ski Area.

The power loss occurred about 12:30 p.m. while both lifts were at full capacity.

"It was really cold. I was probably pre-hypothermic," said stranded skier Shari Berg.

Some riders were evacuated using ropes. The rest remained in place until backup generators restarted the lifts.

