WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Power outage leaves skiers stranded

Skiers and snowboarders stranded on New Mexico ski lift are slowly lowered to safety after power outage leaves them high and dry.

NBC - KOB , WCNC 4:56 PM. EST January 23, 2017

(KOB) -- Several hundred skiers and snowboarders were left hanging Sunday during a power outage at New Mexico's Sandia Peak Ski Area.

The power loss occurred about 12:30 p.m. while both lifts were at full capacity.

"It was really cold.  I was probably pre-hypothermic," said stranded skier Shari Berg.

Some riders were evacuated using ropes.  The rest remained in place until backup generators restarted the lifts.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2jTmfJY

Copyright 2016 KOB


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories