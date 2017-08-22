Powerball jackpot increases to $700 million

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing has increased to $700 million, according to the North Carolina Lottery Commission.
The prize also has a cash value of $443.3 million.
It is the second largest jackpot in Powerball game history and the second largest jackpot of any U.S. lottery game on record, the N.C. Lottery said.
Wondering how to play? Check here.
© 2017 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs