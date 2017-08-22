Powerball jackpot increases to $700 million

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing has increased to $700 million, according to the North Carolina Lottery Commission.

The prize also has a cash value of $443.3 million.

It is the second largest jackpot in Powerball game history and the second largest jackpot of any U.S. lottery game on record, the N.C. Lottery said.

