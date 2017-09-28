Prince Harry's Popcorn 'Stolen' by Adorable Little Girl

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shooting locks down Gardner-Webb University
-
Ambulance Driver: I fell asleep on the job
-
NC man pulls 6 foot snake from toilet
-
New grocery stores adding more local choices
-
Shooting suspect on the run
-
CMPD receives hundreds of calls concerning possible 'torch rally'
-
Fallout over middle school sex survey
-
Sex assault reported at Davidson College
-
Bullied boy gets worldwide support
-
Michael Bennett and vets have roadside chat
More Stories
-
Man shot, killed in north Charlotte shootingSep 28, 2017, 4:31 a.m.
-
Gardner-Webb University locked down for hours after…Sep 27, 2017, 7:18 p.m.
-
Trump waives shipping restrictions to speed help to…Sep 28, 2017, 8:42 a.m.