Proposal would allow gator hunting in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WVEC) -- Alligators in North Carolina could soon be hunted, under a proposal being considered.
The state's Wildlife Resources Commission board approved a new management plan. It will outline conditions on which alligators could be hunted, but does no establish a hunting season.
The Commissioners voted to include the proposal to take to public hearings. Those start in January.
Alligators have been spotted as far north as Dare County.
