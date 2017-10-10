Proposal would allow gator hunting in North Carolina

(Photo: Thinkstock Photos, TACrafts)

RALEIGH, NC (WVEC) -- Alligators in North Carolina could soon be hunted, under a proposal being considered.

The state's Wildlife Resources Commission board approved a new management plan. It will outline conditions on which alligators could be hunted, but does no establish a hunting season.

The Commissioners voted to include the proposal to take to public hearings. Those start in January.

Alligators have been spotted as far north as Dare County.

