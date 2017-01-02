Rain Now; Winter Weather Concerns Late This Week

GREENSBORO, NC -- Could we see our first snow of the year this week? It's too early to say, but it is at least a possibility as a wintry weather pattern will set up over the Carolinas, bringing the chance for a few storm systems. Right now though, there are still more questions than answers.

An onslaught of Arctic air will move into the Southeast US on Thursday. This, along with an active jet stream, will set the stage for a favorable weather pattern for winter storms. There are two timeframes of concern right now; Thursday night & Saturday morning.





Let's start with Thursday night. Cold air will flow in throughout the day. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s. A weak disturbance will be passing over the area Thursday night. There's a big question whether or not it will be able to generate any precipitation. If it does, we could be looking at a period of flurries or even light snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Too early to say for sure, but keep track of this chance.

The bigger threat for winter weather is Saturday morning. However, it's still unclear whether or not a storm system will be able to develop along the Carolina coast. If it does, we could be looking at a winter precipitation event for the area. Far too many questions at this time to talk about specifics. Stay with us for updates.





