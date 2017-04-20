Rare April Tropical Storm Forms in Atlantic

(Photo: WLTX)

(WLTX) - The first tropical storm of the 2017 season has formed in the north Atlantic, in what is a rare event for one of these systems to happen this early in the year.

The National Hurricane Center confirmed Thursday afternoon that what had been a tropical depression is now Tropical Storm Arlene.

The system has winds of just 45 miles an hour, making it a weak tropical storm. The storm is expected to break apart and lose its tropical characteristics Friday.

The National Hurricane Center says this is only the second time a tropical storm has formed in April since forecasters began tracking the systems with satellites.

The official start of the hurricane season is not until June 1.

