Removal of 'do not disturb' signs part of new security measures at Disney World hotels

The entrance to the Walt Disney World theme park.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - "Do Not Disturb" signs will no longer hang from doors at Walt Disney World Resort Hotels, a move that's part of a number of security changes, according to Walt Disney World News Today.

They will be replaced with "Room Occupied" signs notifying employees that someone is in the room, but employees are now required to enter all hotel rooms at least once a day to ensure guest safety, according to WDW News.

Disney officials have not said why the changes were made, WDW news said.

Guests at the Grand Floridian, Polynesian and Contemporary Resorts will notice the change immediately, while the change will happen at other resort hotels within the next few weeks.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2017 WTSP-TV