Report: Man arrested for terrorist threats aimed at Steelers-Jaguars NFL playoff game

A man was arrested after he threatened to kill players and fans at Sunday's NFL playoff game between the Steelers and Jaguars in Pittsburgh, San Antonio TV station KSAT reported.

The station said that according to an arrest affidavit, police said Yuttana Choochongkol, 30, of San Antonio, made multiple threats, including one to kill himself.

The affidavit said that on Thursday, a Pittsburgh station received this threat from Choochongkol:

"This Sunday's playoff game in Pittsburgh is going to be like no other. Why? Because it's going to be my last day on this pathetic planet. So why not take some innocent lives with me? The Steelers game will be packed, and that's when I plan on killing Steelers football players and fans before taking my own pitiful life. After all, what does a person that is going to commit suicide have to lose? Absolutely nothing. So why not take out some million dollar Steelers players before me? Sounds like a good idea. Hahahahahah"

The San Antonio station reported that also on Thursday, Heinz Field received a similar threat from Choochongkol. Heinz Field officials were able to get a username and IP address and send them to the FBI, which then traced the threats to a facility called Worldwide Clinical Trials in San Antonio. The suspect was then identified.

The station said that according to the affidavit, World Wide Clinical Trials said Choochonkol has been a medical trial subject with World Wide Clinical Trials 25 times in the last seven years. He is being charged with making a terroristic threat to the public, according to the station.

