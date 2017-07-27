Retired soldier calls Trump's trans ban 'unpatriotic'

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A retired transgender soldier with ties to West Michigan says President Trump is making a mistake and his ban on trans people in the military is unpatriotic.

“Very disappointing,” says retired US Army Major Evan Young.

Major Young says there are thousands of transgender military personnel now on active duty in the U.S. armed forces, and for the Commander in Chief to go onto Twitter and call them disruptive and unwanted ignores their sacrifice, courage and honorable service.

“We have pilots, we have doctors and we have attorneys that are transgender,” he says. “Infantry and computer specialists. We are everywhere and so to pull those people out, he is hurting readiness and he is making America less safe.”

In a series of tweets Wednesday, July 26, President Trump reversed an Obama administration policy and said, “The United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous cost and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

According to a Rand Corporation study, there are currently an estimated 6,600 transgender people on active duty. If the President’s tweets become pentagon policy, it’s not clear what will happen to them or if they will be allowed to continue serving.

“I mean, does he realize how much money the government has invested, the training that is required?” wonders Major Evans. “We are serving proudly and honorably and it was very disappointing to see his unpatriotic tweet.”

