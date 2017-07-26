Retired teacher dies after being struck by police car while jogging

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- A retired teacher has passed away after being struck by a police cruiser while she was jogging.

Janet Pickney, 66, was jogging in a crosswalk around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when an officer trying to avoid a wreck hit her with his vehicle on Chamblee Tucke Road. The officer's cruiser then continued to strike a house at that intersection, near Tucker High School.

Pickney was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she died around 11:30 p.m., DeKalb County Police confirmed.

Pickney's cousin told 11Alive that she was a retired teacher who enjoying running.

“She’s a really sweet person. I just asked people to pray to her to overcome this. I’m still in shock that this happened," Carol Ann Whiteman said Tuesday.

The officer involved is in stable condition and at a nearby hospital. He was later identified as 30-year-old Ian MacGowan. DeKalb Police say he is a 4-year veteran with their department.

