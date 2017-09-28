Yosemite exit route closed after second slide

Yosemite National Park officials say they have closed one of the exit routes from the park after a new rock fall from El Capitan.

The slide came Thursday, a day after a similar slide on Wednesday killed a British climber and injured his female companion.

Climbers say Thursday's rock slide was much larger than the one Wednesday.

Northside Drive exiting Yosemite Valley is closed due to a new rockfall off of El Capitan. Use Southside Drive to exit Yosemite Valley. — Yosemite National Pk (@YosemiteNPS) September 28, 2017

Ryan Sheridan had just reached the top of El Capitan when Thursday's slide let loose below him.

Sheridan told The Associated Press that "there was so much smoke and debris," and clouds of dust filled the entire valley below.

He said Thursday's rock slide happened in the same location as the one on Wednesday at the El Capitan rock formation.

