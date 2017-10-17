Roofers halt work to stand for nearby school's national anthem

(Photo: David Charns Facebook )

WATERVILLE, ME -- In the midst of the controversial debate on standing for the national anthem, a patriotic photo of three roofers is going viral.

A photo posted by WMTW's David Charns has garnered over 2,500 reactions in less than 24 hours since being posted Monday.

The photo shows three men standing with their hands placed on their hearts on top of a roof. According to Charns' post, the men were roofers working on a Saturday when they heard the national anthem being played at a nearby high school.

Michelle Lyons Cossar snapped the picture when she saw the men pause from their work to honor the flag.

"I saw them standing and respecting the flag even though they didn't have to," Cossar told WMTW. "I just thought the world could use a little more of that right now."

Shanon Gurski Dixon, another community member, said she hoped the post would help identify the men and grab some national attention to honor the roofer's patriotism.

