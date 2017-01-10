Roof's fate will soon rest in hands of 12 jurors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - The fate of convicted church shooter Dylann Roof will soon rest in the hands of the 12 jurors considering sentencing in his federal trial.



The same jury last month convicted Roof of 33 federal crimes, including hate crimes and obstruction of religion, in his June 2015 assault on a Bible study at Emanuel AME Church that left nine black parishioners dead.



After a holiday break, jurors returned last week to court, where prosecutors laid out their case for why Roof should be executed.

Jurors heard from prosecutors and Roof Tuesday morning, who has represented himself during sentencing but has put up no fight for his life. Throughout the trial, the 22-year-old did not call any witnesses or present any evidence.

#BREAKING This is my rough transcript of what Dylann Roof just told the jury in his death penalty sentencing closing argument. #RoofTrial pic.twitter.com/YDkc9tVdYY — Carter Coyle Live 5 (@CarterCoyleWCSC) January 10, 2017

The jury went into deliberation Tuesday afternoon.