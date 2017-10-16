Runners take shifts carrying American flag for a cause

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) --- If you saw a runner in Virginia Beach carrying a U.S. flag Saturday, you weren't the only one. Many people reached out to 13News Now asking why.

We learned, running lap after lap in the rain, 24 Hampton Roads runners are relaying for a cause.

Staci Brown is one the runners carrying the flag around the Vault Athletics building on Donna Drive in Virginia Beach.

“The whole point of being out here is just national pride and unity,” said Staci.

Each runner is taking on a one hour shift, circling for miles at a time. “Oh, I do ultra-marathons, so I had to do 10 today, so I kept running after I was done,” said Staci

For 24 hours this group effort is part of Team Red White and Blue’s, Old Glory Relay. It’s a 46-hundred-mile cross country run carrying a US flag.

“People honking and sending you guys videos and things like that,” said Team RWB's Hampton Roads Co Chapter Captain, Steve Schweizer.

The official run does not pass through Hampton Roads, but this chapter is supporting Team Red White and Blue with their own relay.

“A relay is so great. It gets people unified under the country, under the flag and what the flag stands for and how great this country is,” said Steve.

Team Red White and Blue is a community organization. They enrich veteran’s lives with physical and social activity.

“I was deployed in the middle east for about a year, a couple of years ago,” said Staci. She said she joined the military at the age of 17, and returning to America was challenging after her deployments.

“Kind of got me through a real rough spot in my life,” said Steve

Now for the 4-th year, 70 teams are running the flag from coast to coast and it’s inspiring all who see.

“The community’s just cheering as the flag goes on, and hopefully when you see us out here carrying the flag that it instills a sense of national pride in you,” said Staci.

The flag will end in Tampa, Florida on Veteran's Day, November 11-th. To track the Flag's journey click here: https://oldgloryrelay.org/ogr-live

