Russia, China seek halt of N Korea weapons tests

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping shake hands during a signing ceremony in the Kremlin in Moscow on July 4, 2017 The leaders held formal talks ahead of G20 summit talks with Donald Trump.

Russia and China have proposed that North Korea declare a moratorium on nuclear and missile tests while the United States and South Korea refrain from large-scale military exercises.

The call was issued in a joint statement by the Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministries on Tuesday following talks between President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The statement came after North Korea tested a missile that flew higher and longer than previous ones, sparking concerns around the world.

Moscow and Beijing suggested that if Pyongyang halts nuclear and missile tests while the U.S. and Seoul freeze military maneuvers, the parties could sit down for talks that should lead to obligations not to use force and to refrain from aggression.

Trump, Putin and Xi will attend the Group of 20 summit in Germany later this week. Putin and Trump are to hold their first meeting there.

