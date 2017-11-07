SAVE THEM ALL: How to take home a furry friend for free!

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. -- In search of a furry friend? A local animal shelter is waiving adoption fees in honor of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday.

Help some deserving pets find their forever homes by visiting Cleveland County Animal Control Services through Thursday, November 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The facility will be closed on Friday, November 10 in honor of Veterans Day.

You can call the shelter at 704-481-9884 or check out their pets online. All adoptions include rabies shot, microchip and spay/neuter services.

The Humane Society of Charlotte is also offering discounts on senior dogs this month. Click here for a link to their site.

