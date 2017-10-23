SC 15-year-old reported missing near Charleston

Taleah Mutuku

Charleston, SC (WLTX) - Charleston police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Taleah Mutuku hasn't been seen since Sunday when she left her home.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing jeans, a navy blue Burke High School hoodie, sneakers, and a pink floral headband.

She'd said to frequent the Battery, Ravenel Bridge, the Market, and the Walmart at Tanger in North Charleston.

Anyone with information on her is asked to call 843.720.2486 or 843.743.7200.

© 2017 WLTX-TV