SC Gets Another Extension for Real ID Licenses

(Photo: SCDMV)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina is getting another extension for the new REAL ID licenses that will soon be required nationwide.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has given the state until October 10, 2018 to get into compliance with the new standard that will affect drivers licenses and ID cards.

This means that until that date, all current and valid cards will be acceptable identification if you want to board domestic airline flights, enter secure federal buildings, and visit military installations.

This is expected to be the final extension that the state will get, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says.

“While this agency fully anticipated this extension and saw no barrier to receiving it, we’re pleased that DHS did the right thing for the people of the state,” said South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. “South Carolinians can rest assured knowing their state-issued licenses and IDs are still accepted for federal activities that will eventually require a REAL ID.”

The state hopes to soon be fully compliant and issuing REAL ID licenses and IDs in the early part of next year.

You do not need a REAL ID-compliant card to do many of the things your current license allows you to do. It's mainly important for anyone trying to board a plane, go into federal buildings, and enter a military base.

The state was authorized to begin working towards full compliance and implementation of the federal REAL ID Act of 2005 upon Governor Henry McMaster’s signature of House Bill 3358 in early April.

REAL ID cards are NOT available at this time. However, back in May, the state began accepting documents so they'd be on file when REAL ID finally goes into effect.

Here's the information you'd need if you want to go ahead and do that. ALL of the following documents are needed:

Proof of Identity

Examples: Birth certificate or valid US Passport

Proof of Social Security Number'

Examples: Social security card or W-2 Form that has your social security number and name and your employer's name

Two Proofs of Current, Physical SC Address

Examples: Current, unexpired SC license or ID and a no more than 90-day-old bank statement with the same name and address

Proof of all Legal Name Changes

Examples: Marriage license or court order issued by your county's family court

You must show a complete name change history that links your birth certificate name to your present day name. If you have a valid US Passport or US Passport Card with your legal name, you may use that as your name change document.

You must have original or certified copies of all documents. The SCDMV will not accept copied or scanned versions. You can find a complete list of accepted documents on the United States Citizens’ Checklist United States Citizens’ Checklist (SCDMV Form MV-93).

If you bring all of the required documents now and have a regular (Class D, E, F, or M) license, most people will be eligible to get a REAL ID online in the future.

For more information on REAL ID, visit the SCDMV REAL ID page.

© 2017 WLTX-TV