SC Man Accused of Shooting at Virginia Troopers Following High Speed Chase in Car Stolen From NC

(Photo: Rappahannock Regional Jail)

STAFFORD, VA. (AP) - A South Carolina man faces a slew of charges after he shot at Virginia troopers following a high-speed chase on a major highway, authorities said Tuesday.

Jerrell Richardson, 21, of Greenville, South Carolina, is being held without bond at a lockup, Virginia State Police said in a statement. He has been charged with a felony count of assault on an officer, eluding police and reckless driving.

The chase began late Monday when a Virginia trooper and local police officer approached a stolen Ford Escape at a gas station in Henrico County. The car was reported stolen at gunpoint in Thomasville, North Carolina.

Richardson fled on Interstate 95, reaching speeds in excess of 120 mph (190 kph), police said. They say he rammed a state trooper’s vehicle at least twice during the highway pursuit and then shot at officers during a foot chase. No officer was injured but Richardson was wounded during an exchange of gunfire.

The major highway was closed in both directions as authorities searched a wooded area of Virginia’s Spotsylvania County. Richardson surrendered early Tuesday and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

State police said they recovered a firearm and marijuana from the stolen car.

Court records did not list a lawyer for Richardson. He was being detained at Rappahannock Regional Jail in Stafford, Virginia.

