School has no water because of main break in southeast CLT

WCNC 9:53 AM. EST January 04, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The water was shut off Thursday morning at a southeast Charlotte school because of a nearby water main break.

The leak started just before 6:00 a.m. on Randolph Road at Billingsley Road. As of 10:00 a.m., at least one lane was open in each direction, and icy patches were being salted. Drivers were advised to go slow or find alternate route.

Because of the water main break, Billingsville Leadership Academy shut off its water supply. School officials were making plans to handle the situation while continuing classes.

