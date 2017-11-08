PINEVILLE, N.C. -- Crews from the Pineville Fire Department responded to a business early Wednesday morning following reports of several cars on fire.

Officials told NBC Charlotte 11 to 13 cars went up in flames at Dellinger Wrecker Service on Industrial Drive.

The company said seven to nine vehicles were destroyed. The lot was a mix of client cars and vehicles involved in accidents being held for highway patrol and the fire department.

The company said they have a camera over the lot, but, unfortunately, it was pointed in the opposite direction of the burning cars. No injuries were reported.

As of early Wednesday morning, the fire marshal's office was investigating whether the cause was arson or accidental.

The owner did not believe the fire was intentional, because something like this has happened before.

Mecklenburg County Fire crews responded to the scene as well.

