Sexual assault investigation underway at west Charlotte school

West Charlotte High School (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an alleged sexual assault at a local school.

Investigators told NBC Charlotte it happened Monday afternoon at West Charlotte High School. According to authorities, the victim is said to be 14-years-old.

Just got the incident report from CMPD a/b an alleged sexual assault at W. Charlotte HS yesterday. The victim is 14 y.o. (1/2) @wcnc pic.twitter.com/FxJ8e2HGSk — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) November 7, 2017

The charges were listed as Child Sexual Assault/Sex Offense: First or Forcible Fondling, Second Degree Forcible (child). Based on that information, it appeared a child attacked another child.

