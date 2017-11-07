WCNC
Sexual assault investigation underway at west Charlotte school

WCNC 9:16 AM. EST November 07, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an alleged sexual assault at a local school. 

Investigators told NBC Charlotte it happened Monday afternoon at West Charlotte High School. According to authorities, the victim is said to be 14-years-old. 

 

 

The charges were listed as Child Sexual Assault/Sex Offense: First or Forcible Fondling, Second Degree Forcible (child). Based on that information, it appeared a child attacked another child.

