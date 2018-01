CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police were investigating a shooting in west Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of J Julian Lane.

Medic said one person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests had been made as of 5:00 p.m.

Stay with wcnc.com for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC.COM