Shootout at CMPD headquarters could lead to new security

CHARLOTTE, N.C.-- A shootout Thursday night in the parking lot of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police headquarters could result in security changes.

One officer, identified as Casey Shue, was shot once in the leg but is expected to be okay. The suspect, 23-year old Jonathan Bennett, was shot by other officers and killed.

Photo: CMPD

Bennett had been the subject of a manhunt since Thursday afternoon when he allegedly shot and killed his 23-year old girlfriend, Brittany White, in west Charlotte.

Police said Bennett took their infant daughter when he fled the scene on Carlyle Drive. The baby was later found unharmed at Bennett's grandmother's house.

Hours later, investigators said Bennett pulled into the parking lot of CMPD headquarters where Officer Shue and others were being briefed on an unrelated case.

Chief Kerr Putney described what happened next.

"The homicide suspect from earlier (Thursday) that we'd been looking for in the white SUV pulled in and basically ambushed our officers," Putney said.

Officers with Shue returned fire, killing Bennett.

Officer Casey Shue (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

Asked about security at CMPD headquarters in light of the shooting, Putney said, "It's a public building, but we are going to have to think about how we can keep ourselves safe within it."

Mayor Vi Lyles tweeted, "My heart hurts for our injured officer and for the infant who lost both parents in one day. Again, domestic violence has left a scar on our city. This is unacceptable."

