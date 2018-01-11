WCNC
Shots fired outside CMPD headquarters in uptown

WCNC 11:22 PM. EST January 11, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Shots were fired outside the law enforcement center in uptown Charlotte Thursday night. 

It happened around 10:45 p.m. as our NBC Charlotte crew was getting ready to go live for the 11:00 p.m. newscast.

Medic was called to the scene, and reporter Evan West confirmed a suspect was taken into custody.

Stay with wcnc.com for the latest on this developing story.

 

 

 

