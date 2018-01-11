Shots fired outside CMPD headquarters in uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Shots were fired outside the law enforcement center in uptown Charlotte Thursday night.
It happened around 10:45 p.m. as our NBC Charlotte crew was getting ready to go live for the 11:00 p.m. newscast.
Working to get more information from @CMPD headquarters where shots were fired around 10:45pm tonight @wcnc pic.twitter.com/ElZ63MnRyX— Evan West (@TV_Evan) January 12, 2018
Medic was called to the scene, and reporter Evan West confirmed a suspect was taken into custody.
Police have not confirmed this shooting was connected to this afternoon’s homicide... CMPD has several streets blocked off in Uptown @wcnc pic.twitter.com/4SV97bUYEq— Evan West (@TV_Evan) January 12, 2018
Stay with wcnc.com for the latest on this developing story.
© 2018 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs