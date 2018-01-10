South Carolina closer to replacing old school buses

After years of school buses catching fire, South Carolina may soon be one step closer to replacing some of its oldest fire prone buses.

Lawmakers are considering adding near $21 million to the state budget to purchase new school buses. On Tuesday, House members passed a vote to add $20.5 million to the budget.

The next step is for Senate members to vote on the proposal which will take place next Tuesday. Ryan Brown, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Education said if lawmakers approve the vote, the department plans on purchasing 250 new school buses.

Brown said the buses will go toward replacing fire hazard buses which were manufactured in 1995 and 1996. According to the Department of Education, there are currently 600 fire prone buses statewide.

If lawmakers approve the budget, Brown said the new buses should be on the roads in the next six months.

