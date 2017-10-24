South Carolina state trooper dies after wreck on interstate

Daniel Rebman Jr. (Photo: SC Department of Public Safety)

(GREENVILLE NEWS) -- A state trooper died Tuesday after his vehicle was struck from behind while stationary in the emergency lane on Interstate 385 in Greenville County, authorities said.

Daniel Keith Rebman Jr. was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital and was in critical condition for hours before he died, the Department of Public Safety said. Rebman is survived by his wife and children.

Rebman was in his patrol car near Bridges Road when his vehicle was struck by a pickup truck around 12:23 a.m., said Roger Hughes of the Department of Public Safety said.

Rebman, a native of Florida, joined the SCHP in Sept. 2016, and began his career in Troop Six in Charleston-Berkley, before joining Troop Three in Greenville.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office Collision Investigation Team is investigating the collision, said Sgt. Jimmy Bolt of the Sheriff's Office.

The pickup truck left its lane and struck the patrol car in the rear, according to a preliminary investigation conducted by the Sheriff's Office.

The investigation may take several days and a decision on charges will be made following its conclusion, Bolt said.

There were no other injuries in the collision, Bolt said.

The crash shut down lanes on I-385 southbound for over three hours, and was reopened around 6 a.m., according to Bolt and the SCHP.

