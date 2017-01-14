SpaceX launches first rocket since explosion

LOS ANGELES (AP) - SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 rocket for the first time since a fireball engulfed a similar rocket on a Florida launch pad more than four months ago.



The two-stage rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, at 9:54 a.m. Saturday to place 10 satellites into orbit for Iridium Communications Inc.

About nine minutes later, the first stage returned to Earth and landed successfully on a barge in the Pacific Ocean south of Vandenberg.



SpaceX officials say they identified all possible causes of the Sept. 1 accident and took corrective action. The company's rockets were grounded during the investigation.

The return to flight is an important step for SpaceX, a California-based company that has about 70 launches in line, worth more than $10 billion.

