Student, 19, offered modeling contracts after photos taken at homecoming go viral

Well, it sometimes pays to be well-dressed. And good-looking.

After a photographer who said he was taking snaps of people wearing nice outfits at a college homecoming put his pictures online, two of them went viral, leading to a student saying she was offered several modeling contracts.

According to The Boston Globe, Anok Yai, a 19-year-old sophomore at New Hampshire’s Plymouth State University, was at a homecoming event at Howard University in Washington, D.C., when a photographer took her photo for his Instagram account, theSUNK.

After the pictures were posted, they quickly went viral and one of them was “liked” more than 11,000 times by Monday morning.

“My phone just started vibrating rapidly for a long, long time,” Yai told the paper. “At first, I honestly thought someone made a meme of me or something.”

Comments on the photo urged modeling agencies to take the biochemistry student on as a client. Meanwhile, Yai posted another picture from the event on her own Instagram account that garnered about 20,000 likes.

Yai, who grew up in Manchester, N.H., after moving from Egypt with her family in 2000, told the Globe that fashion and art have always interested her, but doubted she could ever become a model.

“It was a dream that I always wanted, but I wasn’t sure if it was going to happen,” she said.

“At first, I questioned what everyone was seeing because I didn’t really see it,” she told the paper. “Honestly, I think that people get so used to seeing themselves that people don’t see their own beauty because they see it every day.”

