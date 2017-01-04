Suspect breaks into apartment; finds wrestler and her gun-toting mom

Amir Williams, 26 (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office, WXIA)

MARIETTA, Ga. -- A would-be robber got more than he bargained for when he broke into the apartment of a local college athlete.

Police said the suspect was hoping to find an empty apartment, but instead had to tangle with the athlete and her mom.

According to investigators, 26-year-old Amir Williams broke into multiple apartments in a complex on Huntington Road near Life University in Marietta, armed with a gun. They said he was hoping to capitalize on them being still empty from winter vacation.

“He thought he had a crime of opportunity,” said Officer Kelah Wallace with the Marietta Police Department. “He figured since it was an apartment complex geared towards students. He thought he could break in and get in and get out.”

Police said in one unit, Williams found spare car keys and used those keys to break into a car in the parking lot. In the last apartment, investigators said Williams came across something he didn’t expect: gun-toting mom, Dawn Hermanowski-Mesar and her daughter, Kayla Mesar, who’s a wrestler on her university’s team.

"And when I heard the crash, the hair on the back of my neck stood up. It’s like I knew someone came through the front window," said Dawn Hermanowski-Mesar, who was up making coffee in the kitchen.

According to authorities, Williams tried to climb through the apartment's living room window, but as he entered, he was confronted. Mesar then called her roommate, who called police.

Dispatch: Cobb County 911. What's the location of your emergency?

Caller: Someone just broke into our apartment…He's a black guy. He has on white pants, a black hoodie. He's in our apartment right now.

Dispatch: Is your roommate and her mother in the apt right now?

Caller: Yes. They are holding him.



Dispatch: They're holding him?



Caller: Yeah. They won't let him leave.

Police said the Hermanowski-Mesar, who was visiting her daughter from North Carolina, had her gun on her but did not hold Williams at gunpoint. Hermanowski-Mesar said Williams said he wanted to leave, but they told him if he left, the consequences would be dire.

"I just kept ensuring him he could shoot me, but he was going to get shot, that my daughter was going to shoot him too," said Hermanowski-Mesar. "She even told him, '(if you) move, I'm going to take your knees out.'

Wallace said she applauds the women for not backing down.

“We're not sure what really made them stay, but we're glad both of these women were there and stayed their ground,” Wallace told 11Alive’s Deborah Tuff. “This is where we tell people, if you can avoid it, avoid it. (If you can) deny it, deny it. If not, defend yourself."

Police said while Williams didn’t fight the women when they held him, when officers arrived to arrest him, he was uncooperative with them.

Williams now faces a slew of charges including burglary, possession of a firearm and hindering law enforcement. The magistrate court ruled he’s a flight risk and dangerous and thus, did not issue him bond.

Life University did offer a response to the incident, saying "all things indicate that this situation was isolated in nature and has now been resolved."

