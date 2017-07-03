Woman drives SUV into pool at Colo. resort

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (KUSA) - - A 73-year-old woman is uninjured after she drove her SUV up a hill, through a fence and into the pool at Cheyenne Mountain Resort Monday morning.
KOAA-TV reports the crash happened at around 8 a.m. They say at least two people leapt into the water to help rescue the woman from the vehicle.
Crews are working to drain the pool and use a crane to lift the SUV out of the water.
Police tell KOAA the woman driving the SUV was taken to the hospital as a precaution. She hit another car, causing minor damage, and likely totaled her own.
Cheyenne Mountain Resort is located at 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road in Colorado Springs.
Right now crews are draining the pool before they can use a crane to lift the car out. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/MkZPryvOtX— Shayla Girardin (@shaylagthatsme) July 3, 2017
