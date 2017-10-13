Tackle Your Tailgate: Crab rangoon cheese ball

16 oz cream cheese, softened
1 plump garlic clove, minced
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce
¼ cup minced fresh green onions
12 oz special, backfin or claw crabmeat
¼ cup toasted sesame seeds
¼ cup black sesame seeds
50 wonton wrappers, cut in half crosswise making triangles
Cooking spray
1/2 teaspoon salt
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, sweet chili sauce and green onions until blended. Stir in crab. Shape mixture into a ball. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 4 hours to overnight. Mix both sesame seeds together and roll crab ball in sesame seeds just before serving.
While the crab cheese ball is chilling, preheat oven to 350°. Cut wonton wrappers diagonally in half, arrange in a single layer on greased baking sheets. Spritz with cooking spray sprinkle with salt. Bake 5-7 minutes until golden brown—Be careful, they turn from golden to burnt quickly. Remove from oven when just golden and allow to cool. Serve with cheese ball.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs