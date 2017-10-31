Tampa man identified as suspect in NYC terror attack

TAMPA, Fla. - A 29-year-old Tampa man has been identified as the driver of a truck that slammed into pedestrians along a Manhattan bike path, killing eight and injuring at least a dozen others in what authorities described as an act or terror.

Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipovm, of Granada Boulevard, was shot by New York City police following the incident.

Saipovm is believed to be the man who drove a Home Depot rental truck onto a bike path at Chambers and West streets, near the World Trade Center.

JUST IN: Photo of Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, of Tampa, Florida, suspect in deadly NYC terror attack https://t.co/zof4fpEths pic.twitter.com/Oq0Trli4UG — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 31, 2017

Six victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others died at a hospital, officials said.

“This was an act of terror and a particularly cowardly act of terror,” New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. He added there is no evidence to suggest the attack was part of a larger plot.

10News reporter Mark Rivera was live from Saipovm's last known address:

