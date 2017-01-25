Tampon called deadly weapon in assault on officer

ST. PETERSBURG -- A woman was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after throwing a used tampon at a police officer, St. Petersburg police said.

According to an affidavit, Tecora Yvette Fields, 28, was involved with a brawl in the 2800 block of 2nd Avenue South about 10:22 p.m. Monday. During the investigation, Fields allegedly told the officer she was going to "hit you with my tampon ... in your mouth."

The affidavit said Fields then opened her pants, then threw a "wet white paper object" at the officer, which struck him in the shoulder.

The affidavit described the tampon as "a deadly weapon."

Fields then tried to flee, but she was subdued with a stun gun, the affidavit said.

According to jail records, Fields was released after posting $5,000 bail.

