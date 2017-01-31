Teacher connects with students through individualized handshakes

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Drunk driver hits construction workers
-
Abandoned cars: Why are there so many?
-
Sub charged in sex crimes taught at 8 schools
-
Acting attorney general will not defend immigration ban (NBC)
-
Neighbors nervous by asbestos near homes
-
Seven dogs found shot to death
-
What A 20% Tax On Mexico Would Cost You
-
Mom behind bars accused of stabbing infant to death
-
Bill would require student citizenship test
-
Psychologist lists smartest dog breeds
More Stories
-
CMS teacher connects to students with personalized…Jan 31, 2017, 7:41 a.m.
-
CMPD: Violent crime in Charlotte up 10% last yearJan 31, 2017, 11:41 a.m.
-
Driver charged with DWI after hitting 5 construction…Jan 31, 2017, 4:29 a.m.