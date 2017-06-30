Teen, 8-year-old brother severely burned in acid attack

Alma Ponce (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - A family says they're scared to return to their home in southeast Oak Cliff after a suspect threw a cup of acid onto a teenage girl and her brother.

Her family members say the 17-year-old victim, Alma Ponce, and her eight-year-old brother just arrived home in the 300 block of Bonnie View Road Sunday night when the incident happened. As they were going inside, the suspect ran from behind the home and threw a cup of acid on them.

The teen sustained severe injuries that cover her back and the majority of her face. The 8-year-old brother suffered burns to his back, arm, face and leg.

The suspect dressed in a red hooded sweatshirt, black mask, black gloves, and black pants ran from the house.

The suspect who remains unidentified at this time unscrewed the porch light before the attack, family members say.

The family found a hateful message on the side of their home, filled with derogatory names, blasting the teen for allegedly dating African American men.

Police are asking information for any information on the suspect.



Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

(Photo: WFAA)

© 2017 WFAA-TV