NC teens accused of burning dog in video charged with animal cruelty

GREENSBORO - The Guilford County Sheriff's Office has charged two teenagers with animal cruelty after they were found to have burned a dog using a lighter and an aerosol can.

The dog has been placed with a rescue organization after video of the incident surfaced on social media. Animal cruelty charges have been filed with the Juvenile Justice system.

The Sheriff's Office says a 13-year-old and 14-year-old girl were involved with one of the girls shown in the video while the other was holding the camera. More information about the girls can't be released because of their ages.

Animal Services worked with the sheriff's office during the investigation and gave treatment to the injured animal. The dog was given to a rescue organization and isn't currently available for adoption.

