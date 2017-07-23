Teens laughed, took video of drowning man

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Extreme heat felt across Charlotte area
-
Eight dead, dozens injured in hot semi trailer found at S.A. Walmart
-
John McCain spending time with family
-
Community comes together after massive fire
-
What you need to know for the historic eclipse
-
It's so hot outside you can melt crayons!
-
Massive Fire in Granite Falls
-
Couple charged after death of baby
-
Man fulfills childhood dream, joins the Army
More Stories
-
Toddler found in uptown reunited with familyJul 23, 2017, 12:01 p.m.
-
Suspect on the run after east Charlotte police chaseJul 22, 2017, 7:05 p.m.
-
Massive fire that engulfed mill in Granite Falls,…Jul 21, 2017, 8:24 p.m.