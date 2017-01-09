WCNC
Teleprompter fails Jimmy Fallon during Globes monologue

Jayme Deerwester , USA TODAY , WXIA 9:24 AM. EST January 09, 2017

2017 is not starting out so well for Dick Clark Productions, the company behind two big technical glitches on live TV.

Almost as soon as Globes host Jimmy Fallon took the stage, the teleprompter went down on him and he was left to improvise, offering to do impressions until it came back online.

Doing his best Chris Rock impression, he riffed on how everyone related to The People vs. O.J. Simpson would get thanked tonight, "except O.J.!"

Fallon's teleprompter fail came a little more than a week after Mariah Carey's botched performance on ABC's New Year's Rockin' Eve, during which she couldn't hear her music track though her earpieces on two of her songs. She ended up giving up and leaving the stage. Her camp then spent the next several days arguing with Dick Clark Productions as to who was at fault.

After a few awards had been handed out, Fallon checked in with the audience, announcing, “I just got off the phone with Mariah Carey. She said Dick Clark Productions sabotaged my monologue.”

 

