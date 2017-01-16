The reporter Michael Bennett verbally attacked is a cancer survivor

Dec 15, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (72) walks back to the sideline during a second quarter timeout against the Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field. Seattle defeated Los Angeles, 24-3. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett went on a profanity-laced tirade against a Seattle television reporter that asked about the team's pass rush after the Seahawks' loss in the playoffs on Saturday.

Bennett questioned what kind of adversity the reporter had been through during his rant.

"We lost the game! That's the NFL, you non-playing mother (expletive)! What you do with your life? What you do with your lifetime mother (expletive)? What injury you play through? What adversity you went through?" he said.

A columnist from the Seattle Times revealed that the television reporter Bennett upbraided, Bill Wixey, actually has battled a lot of adversity.

During tirade, Michael Bennett asked Q13 reporter Bill Wixey "What adversity you went through?!" Well, Wixey survived Hodgkin's Lymphoma. — Matt Calkins (@Matt_Calkins) January 15, 2017

Wixey has talked about his cancer many times, including on his Facebook page in 2014 when he celebrated being cancer free for five years.

Bennett probably had no idea and would likely take it back now if he could, but he let his emotions get the best of him after a tough loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

